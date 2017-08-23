49ers' Jimmie Ward: Expected back at practice
Ward (hamstring) is expected to return to practice as a limited participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Ward will come off the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday and practice, albeit in a limited fashion. The team has not decided whether Ward will play in Sunday's preseason tilt with Minnesota, but things appear to be trending upward.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Expected to return to action soon•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Remains sidelined after Sunday's workout•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Will undergo tests Sunday•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Out until mid-August•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Injury not considered serious•
-
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Placed on PUP list•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...