Play

Ward (hamstring) is expected to return to practice as a limited participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Ward will come off the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday and practice, albeit in a limited fashion. The team has not decided whether Ward will play in Sunday's preseason tilt with Minnesota, but things appear to be trending upward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories