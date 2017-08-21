49ers' Jimmie Ward: Expected to return to action soon
Ward (hamstring) is expected to return to practice within the next week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ward will go through a workout Monday and Tuesday with the hopes of returning to practice Wednesday. Given the team's optimism, it's likely that Ward will be 100 percent for the season opener where he's expected to be a key cog for the 49ers' defense this year.
