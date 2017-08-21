Play

Ward (hamstring) is expected to return to practice within the next week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ward will go through a workout Monday and Tuesday with the hopes of returning to practice Wednesday. Given the team's optimism, it's likely that Ward will be 100 percent for the season opener where he's expected to be a key cog for the 49ers' defense this year.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories