The 49ers fear Ward broke his collarbone while diving for a catch during Thursday's practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ward is headed for X-rays and a full evaluation. More information on his status should be available in the next day or so. If his collarbone is indeed broken, Ward -- under contract for only one year -- could be sidelined for a significant portion of the upcoming season. Ward has finished four of his first five seasons on injured reserve.