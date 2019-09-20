Play

Ward (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After not practicing at all Wednesday, Ward was able to be limited in practice for the rest of the week, which does show he is trending in the right direction. However, it looks like Ward may end up being a game-time decision this weekend after missing the first two games of the regular season with a broken finger.

