Ward will draw the start at free safety for Monday's contest against Cleveland, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward has yet to suit up in any regular-season action to date, but as evidenced by this news, will be thrust into the starting role for his 2019 debut. The 2014 first-round pick will form a daunting safety tandem with Jaquiski Tartt, tasked with slowing down the dynamic Cleveland offense. Even though It's a good sign for Ward's playing time that he's starting, but it's still unclear if he's in line to log a majority of snaps at the position ahead of Tarvarius Moore.