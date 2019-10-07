49ers' Jimmie Ward: Gets start for MNF
Ward will draw the start at free safety for Monday's contest against Cleveland, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ward has yet to suit up in any regular-season action to date, but as evidenced by this news, will be thrust into the starting role for his 2019 debut. The 2014 first-round pick will form a daunting safety tandem with Jaquiski Tartt, tasked with slowing down the dynamic Cleveland offense. Even though It's a good sign for Ward's playing time that he's starting, but it's still unclear if he's in line to log a majority of snaps at the position ahead of Tarvarius Moore.
