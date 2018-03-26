Ward (forearm) will take reps at cornerback during the offseason program, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website reports.

A 2014 first-round pick, Ward has experience at free safety, strong safety, slot corner and outside corner, with the versatility helping to make up for his lack of statistical impact. He strictly played free safety last season before landing on injured reserve with a broken forearm, notching 32 tackles and a fumble recovery in seven games. With 2017 seventh-round pick Adrian Colbert proving to be a capable replacement at safety, the 49ers could have Ward compete with K'Waun Williams for the slot CB role. Richard Sherman (Achilles) and Akhello Witherspoon are in line to serve as the starting outside cornerbacks, assuming Sherman is ready for Week 1. Ward should be healthy for the offseason program.