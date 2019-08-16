Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Friday that Ward (collarbone) will have to compete for the starting free safety job with Tarvarius Moore upon his return, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ward is slowly making his way back from a fractured collarbone, as he began participating in individual drills this week. 49ers' coaches appear to like what they have been seeing out of Moore in the meantime, however, so whenever Ward is a full go again, he will have plenty of work cut out for him before the start of the regular season.