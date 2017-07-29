Ward (hamstring) was seen running on a side field during Friday's opening of training camp, indicating that his hamstring injury is not too serious, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

There was concern that the fragile Ward would be in jeopardy of missing time to being the season after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday's conditioning tests. It sounds like the 26-year-old avoided serious injury and his prospects for beginning the year as the 49ers' starting free safety are brighter following today's news. That said, the club will likely take a cautious approach with Ward, letting him fully recover before rushing him back on the field this early in the offseason program.