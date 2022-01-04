site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-jimmie-ward-lands-on-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Lands on COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2022
at
8:10 pm ET 1 min read
Ward (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Ward played every defensive snap during Sunday's 23-7 win over the Texans and had four tackles (two solo). He's now on the COVID-19 list but could still clear the protocols and play Sunday against the Rams.
More News
11/15/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/13/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/12/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/05/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/02/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
10/31/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read