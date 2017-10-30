49ers' Jimmie Ward: Lands on injured reserve
The 49ers placed Wardon injured reserve Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ward broke his arm in Sunday's game against the Eagles, so this move comes as no surprise. He will finish the season with 32 tackles (27 solo) and one pass defended. Dexter McCoil figures to fill in at free safety for the remainder of the season.
