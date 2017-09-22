Ward secured a team-high seven tackles (all solo) in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.

The start to Ward's 2017 campaign was slowed by a lingering hamstring injury -- and he was limited in practice this week -- but the safety has now started in two consecutive games, totaling 12 tackles while chipping in a pass defense. When healthy, the former corner brings a unique combination of physicality and coverage skills to the table in IDP formats.