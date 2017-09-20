Play

Ward (hamstring) was limited in Tuesday's practice.

Ward continues to battle a hamstring ailment that kept him limited last week throughout practice. The safety did play in Week 2's loss to the Seahawks, but only managed 38 defensive reps (46 percent). A similar workload could be in store for Ward on Thursday if he is cleared to play.

