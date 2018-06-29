49ers' Jimmie Ward: Limited participant in minicamp
Ward (forearm) was held out of team drills during this month's minicamp, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Ward broke his forearm last October and the 49ers appear to be taking a cautious approach with his recovery. It's not certain that he'll be full-go when training camp opens in late July. When healthy, the defensive back is expected to compete for the top job at nickel cornerback, as Adrian Colbert and Jaquiski Tartt are in line to start at safety with Richard Sherman and Akhello Witherspoon the first-string corners.
