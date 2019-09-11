Ward (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ward had surgery Sept. 6 to repair a broken finger, but the 49ers haven't put a timeline on his return to the lineup. His status likely depends on a combination of how well Ward's finger can be protected and how well he can perform starting free safety duties with that protection. Until Ward returns, expect Tarvarius Moore to continue logging a heavy workload.

