49ers' Jimmie Ward: Logs full practice Friday
Ward (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is on pace to play in Monday night's contest against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBCSports.com reports.
Ward is trending toward a Week 6 return after missing Sunday's loss to the Cardinals due to a minor hamstring issue. With fellow cornerback Richard Sherman nursing a calf injury, Ward's potential availability for Monday could be key against a Green Bay offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...