Ward (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is on pace to play in Monday night's contest against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBCSports.com reports.

Ward is trending toward a Week 6 return after missing Sunday's loss to the Cardinals due to a minor hamstring issue. With fellow cornerback Richard Sherman nursing a calf injury, Ward's potential availability for Monday could be key against a Green Bay offense led by Aaron Rodgers.