49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Ward suffered a "pretty bad" hamstring injury during Sunday's practice and there's a chance he'll miss Week 1 of the regular season, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is a tough break for Ward, who's coming off his best statistical season of his career. His increased production was likely a product of his ability to stay on the field for 16 games after periodically being sidelined by injuries to start his career. If he's forced to miss regular season contests, expect Tarvarius Moore to step into an expanded role to start the season.