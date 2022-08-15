Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Ward suffered a "pretty bad" hamstring injury during Sunday's practice and there's a chance he'll miss Week 1 of the regular season, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is a tough break for Ward, who's coming off his best statistical season of his career. His increased production was likely a product of his ability to stay on the field for 16 games after periodically being sidelined by injuries to start his career. If he's forced to miss regular-season contests, expect Tarvarius Moore to step into an expanded role to start the season.