Ward suffered a broken finger during Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ward did not practice Thursday, and his chances of suiting up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buccaneers are murky at best. He'll likely need to participate in Friday's practice in some capacity to have a shot at playing Week 1.

