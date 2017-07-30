The 49ers are expecting Ward (hamstring) to return in the middle of August when the team begins joint practices with the Broncos, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

This is positive news for San Francisco's projected starting free safety after he suffering a pulled hamstring during conditioning tests earlier this week. Assuming Ward can begin the season completely healthy, he should be a decent source of tackles with a couple interceptions sprinkled in now that he is playing his natural position of safety for the first time since being drafted in 2014.