49ers' Jimmie Ward: Out until mid-August
The 49ers are expecting Ward (hamstring) to return in the middle of August when the team begins joint practices with the Broncos, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
This is positive news for San Francisco's projected starting free safety after he suffering a pulled hamstring during conditioning tests earlier this week. Assuming Ward can begin the season completely healthy, he should be a decent source of tackles with a couple interceptions sprinkled in now that he is playing his natural position of safety for the first time since being drafted in 2014.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...