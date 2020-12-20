site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-jimmie-ward-out-with-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Out with concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ward won't return to Sunday's game at Dallas due to a concussion, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 29-year-old sustained the injury during the second half while attempting a tackle on CeeDee Lamb. Tarvarius Moore should step in at free safety for the 49ers with Ward in the concussion protocol.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read