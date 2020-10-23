site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Out with quad strain
Ward has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England with a strained quadriceps, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old sustained the injury during Thursday's practice and won't be able to play Sunday with the quick turnaround. Tarvarius Moore is in line for the start at free safety in Ward's absence.
