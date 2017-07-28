49ers' Jimmie Ward: Placed on PUP list
Ward (hamstring) will begin training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday's conditioning tests, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The oft-injured defensive back finds himself sidelined by yet another ailment. Ward was expected to serve as the club's free safety in the 49ers' new-look defense, but news of this injury could hamper his availability for Week 1. He is currently listed as week-to-week, but the team could activate him prior to the start of the season despite his placement on the PUP list. If Ward isn't able to establish a clean bill of health once the preseason kicks off, then his IDP value will take a significant hit.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...