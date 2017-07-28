Ward (hamstring) will begin training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday's conditioning tests, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The oft-injured defensive back finds himself sidelined by yet another ailment. Ward was expected to serve as the club's free safety in the 49ers' new-look defense, but news of this injury could hamper his availability for Week 1. He is currently listed as week-to-week, but the team could activate him prior to the start of the season despite his placement on the PUP list. If Ward isn't able to establish a clean bill of health once the preseason kicks off, then his IDP value will take a significant hit.