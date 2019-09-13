Play

Ward (hand) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ward was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and missed last Sunday's season opener with this injury. The 28-year-old underwent surgery Sep. 6 to repair a broken finger. If Ward can't suit up Sunday, Antone Exum would be left as the only backup safety for San Francisco.

