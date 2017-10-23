Ward recorded six tackles (all solo) in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.

This was the 26-year-old's second highest tackle total of the season, falling one short of the seven he posted in Week 3 against the Rams. Ward has tallied just 11 tackles in the three games between those two solid showings. He has yet to record a sack or an interception this year, which makes his 29 total stops through six games tough to swallow.