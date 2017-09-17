Play

Ward (hamstring) is active Sunday for the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seahawks.

Ward will receive clearance to make his season debut after turning in a trio of limited practices during the week. The safety, who tallied 53 tackles and broke up 12 passes in 11 games in 2016, should be in store for a full load of snaps Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories