Play

Ward racked up seven tackles, one sack and one pass breakup during Monday's 36-26 victory over the Cardinals.

Ward didn't miss a snap yesterday despite a brief injury scare and he's now averaging 5.1 tackles per game since making his season debut in Week 5. Considering that was his first sack in three years, it's unlikely there will be many more of those to follow.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories