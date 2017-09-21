Play

Ward (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams after another limited practice.

The Niners are dealing with a plethora of injuries at safety, so look for Ward to give it a go if at all possible. However, he looks to be a true game-time decision. Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert would see a significant increase in work should Ward ultimately be ruled out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories