49ers' Jimmie Ward: Remains sidelined after Sunday's workout
Ward (hamstring) underwent tests on his injured hamstring Sunday, but he did not participate in Monday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh stated that Ward had a "promising" workout Sunday, but it apparently wasn't enough to show that the safety could return to practice in full capacity. While an activation from the PUP list could be nearing for the 26-year-old, his status for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Broncos remains in question.
