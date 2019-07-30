Ward (collarbone) was activated to San Francisco's active roster from the PUP list Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Barrows also reports that while Ward has been activated, he'll just take part in walkthroughs initially and won't be able to practice fully for "a while." Ward was placed on the PUP list Friday after originally breaking his collarbone in late May during spring workouts. The hope for the 28-year-old is for him to return sometime in mid-to-late-August, barring a setback.