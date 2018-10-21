Ward (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Ward's injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday through Friday and resulted in him carrying a doubtful designation into the weekend. The 49ers will be quite banged up at cornerback Sunday, as Richard Sherman (calf) will join Ward in street clothes. Both Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) and K'Waun Williams (shoulder) will be available, but the two were considered questionable in advance of the contest.

