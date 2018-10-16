49ers' Jimmie Ward: Sidelined late with hamstring injury
Ward was sidelined late in Monday's loss to the Packers due to an ongoing hamstring issue, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ward was on the sidelines for Aaron Rodgers' game-winning drive, leaving Greg Mabin to fill in -- who Rodgers targeted throughout the drive. Ward missed time in practice this past week due to the hamstring injury and also sat out of Week 5's loss to the Cardinals because of it. Look for more updates on his status to come once the team returns to practice Wednesday.
