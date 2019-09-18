Play

Ward (hand) did not practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ward has failed to play in each of the first two weeks of the regular season, and after logging limited practice time during last week's preparation, he is back on the sidelines Wednesday. Ward's absence isn't a good sign for his status going forward, but it's still relatively early in the week.

