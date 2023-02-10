Ward finished with 50 tackles (38 solo), three interceptions and a forced fumble across 12 regular-season games with the 49ers in 2022.

Ward turned in another solid season in red and gold, this time playing both free safety and nickel corner. The 31-year-old was not thrilled about the position change, as he felt he should remain at free safety over Tashaun Gipson, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Ward has proven effective at both safety and corner during his nine-year tenure with the 49ers, but it sounds like he is ready to test the free agent market as a free safety.