49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken arm
Ward broke his arm in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This injury leaves the 49ers with just two healthy safeties. Because Ward will likely miss a considerable amount of time, possibly the rest of the season, expect the 49ers to either dip into free agency or their practice squad to find an interim strong safety.
