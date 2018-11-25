Ward (forearm) suffered a broken forearm during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward sustained a severe forearm injury during the Week 12 loss. The 2014 first-round pick will miss multiple weeks as he manages his recovery, and could very realistically remain sidelined for the duration of the regular season. D.J. Reed (heel) is expected to slot into the starting lineup as long as Ward remains out.

