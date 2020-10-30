Ward (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ward suffered a quadriceps injury in this past Sunday's win over New Englad, and while he started the practice week as a non-participant, the veteran safety logged consecutive limited sessions to close out the week. This gives Ward a decent chance to suit up Sunday, and he'll start at free safety if he's deemed active 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's held out, however, Tarvarius Moore likely will start in his place.