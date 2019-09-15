Ward (hand) was officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Ward was only able to log limited practice time during the week, and won't be able to suit up for Week 2. The 28-year-old is still working back from a broken finger that required surgery Sep. 6, and has yet to make his 2019 debut. With Ward sidelined, Antone Exum is expected to see a bump in snaps for Sunday's game.

