Ward underwent surgery on his broken finger Wednesday and is not a lock to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward may be able to suit up Week 1 with a cast, but his chances of suiting up Week 1 will likely come down to how quickly he rebounds from undergoing surgery. The veteran safety still appears to have a tenuous grasp on a starting gig in San Francisco's secondary, but his role could be at risk if injuries continue to muddle his availability.