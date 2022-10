Ward underwent successful surgery on his left hand Tuesday and will be evaluated in 10 days, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ward broke his left hand during the team's win over the Panthers in Week 6 and will be sidelined for multiple weeks, though it's unclear if he'll land on IR. Per Wagoner, following his surgery Tuesday, Ward was fitted for a cast that the team hopes will allow him to return to game action after just a few weeks, but he won't be evaluated again for 10 days.