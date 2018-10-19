Ward (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward sustained the hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Week 6's loss to Green Bay. The veteran defensive back had been starting alongside Richard Sherman, a role that will likely go to Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) or Greg Mabin against the Rams if Ward is unable to improve his condition prior to kickoff.