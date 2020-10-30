Ward (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The 49ers' starting free safety was injured in practice last week and subsequently made unavailable for a Week 7 win over New England, but his upgraded practice status provides optimism for Sunday's matchup against Seattle. In six appearances thus far this season Ward has collected just one pass deflection, though his 32 tackles put him on trajectory to compete with his career high of 65.