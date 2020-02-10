Ward, an unrestricted free agent, said that he is willing to return to San Francisco, but only if he remains a safety, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward turned in one of the best campaigns of his six-year career, finishing the regular season with 65 tackles (51 solo), eight passes defended and a sack in 13 games following a preseason finger injury. The 2014 first-round pick served as the team's starting free safety in Robert Saleh's dominant defense after being moved back and forth between safety and corner in previous regimes. Pro Football Focus gave Ward the best grade of his career as a safety (84.9), so it's not surprising that he wants to stick at the position that gave him the most success. The 28-year-old's stipulation could limit his potential suitors in the upcoming free agent market, but he will definitely be in demand, as good coverage safeties are tough to come by, even with Ward's checkered injury history.