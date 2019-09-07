Ward has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against Tampa Bay due to a hand injury, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Ward underwent surgery to repair a broken finger Wednesday. While we know that the 28-year-old will miss Week 1, it's unclear how much time he'll miss after that. Ward seems to have a tight grasp on the starting free safety role in San Francisco's secondary, but it seems that Tarvarius Moore will start in his place for now.