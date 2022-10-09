site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-jimmie-ward-will-not-return | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Will not return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ward (hand) will not return Sunday against the Panthers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ward suffered the injury in the first quarter and had not tallied any stats before exiting. In his absence, Tashaun Gipson should handle free-safety duties.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read