Ward (hand) is not on this week's injury report and will play Sunday against Kansas City, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After being activated from injured reserve prior to Week 5's contest against Carolina, Ward broke his hand in the first quarter and was forced to miss the remainder of that game as well as all of Week 6. However, he was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions this week and will return Sunday to help try to slow down a potent Chiefs passing attack.