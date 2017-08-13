49ers' Jimmie Ward: Will undergo tests Sunday
Ward (hamstring) is undergoing tests to determine if he can be activated off of the PUP list this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 26-year-old safety tweaked his hamstring early in camp and has missed a couple weeks of training camp action, including Friday's preseason opener against the Chiefs. Assuming Sunday's tests go well, Ward will rejoin his club sometime this week and could be ready to suit up for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Broncos. He is expected to line up as the 49ers' starting free safety in their new-look defense under Robert Saleh this season.
