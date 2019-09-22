Ward (hand) was officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Ward logged limited practice time throughout the week, suggesting he was trending in the right direction, but that's obviously not the case. Ward had been dealing with a broken finger that cost him the first two games, and now that he's out, Antone Exum is the only healthy depth safety for the game.

