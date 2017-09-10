Play

Ward (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

This doesn't come as a surprise, but it does shake up things in the 49ers' secondary. Jaquiski Tartt likely will shift over to free safety for a good chunk of snaps, leaving undrafted rookie Lorenzo Jerome and 2017 seventh-round pick Adrian Colbert to fight for the remaining free-safety snaps.

