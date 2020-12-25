Ward (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Ward's concussion forced him to exit during the first half of last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and it's now confirmed the head injury will keep him out of the Week 16 lineup. The development is no surprise given that Ward was unavailable to practice in any capacity this week. Considering Ward's second confirmed absence of 2020, the next man up at free safety would be Tarvarius Moore (knee), if he himself proves capable of overcoming a questionable designation.