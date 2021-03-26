The 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft from the Dolphins on Friday, potentially signaling that the team will acquire a quarterback to replace Garoppolo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

San Francisco is dealing the No. 12 pick in April's draft, a 2022 third-round pick, and first-round selections in 2022 and 2023 in order to move up to No. 3 overall. Schefter notes that the 49ers do not have any immediate plans to trade Garoppolo, but with at least one of this year's top three quarterback prospects guaranteed to be on the board, the 29-year-old veteran's best-case-scenario may be to serve as a bridge option if he remains on the roster. If a prospect such as Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or Trey Lance indeed links with the 49ers, it will only be a matter of time before they enter the starting lineup.